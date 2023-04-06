Business

Laborers' union to begin recruitment for 25 apprenticeships

By James T. Madorejames.madore@newsday.comJamesTMadore

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 1298 of the Road and Heavy Construction Laborers union has begun taking applications  for 25 skilled construction craft laborer apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained in person at the Local 1298 office, 1611 Locust Ave. in Bohemia, from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2 p.m. on weekdays through May 3.

Forms will be available and accepted for 10 business days or until 350 forms have been distributed, whichever comes first. Applications must be received by May 5.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, have reliable transportation, be physically able to do the work, become a union member and must be legally able to work in the United States.

More information is available by calling 631-218-1376.

