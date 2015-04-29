Long Island company Teq to sell education software nationally, hire 40

Teq, a Huntington Station-based education technology company, announced Tuesday a new agreement with Smart Technologies to sell its professional development software to kindergarten-12 schools across the United States. The deal is a factor behind the company's plans to hire 40 employees in sales, marketing and software development over the next four months.

The hiring comes as Teq, which sells technology hardware to schools, rebounds from a contraction that started in 2012, as schools cut back on purchases from the company.

Founded in 1972 in a barn behind St. Dominic High School in Oyster Bay, Teq was originally a reseller and installer of products made by other companies, such as educational robots and Canada-based Smart's interactive whiteboards.

Teq employed about 250 workers in 2012, the company said. Shortages in federal education funding for schools led the company to reduce its staff to 102.

In response, the company has been making a transition into the sale of more stable products and services.

In 2013, the company went into software development with the launch of Teq Online Professional Development, a subscription-based online platform that educates teachers how to more effectively use technology in the classroom.

The agreement with Smart will allow Teq to use Smart's network of resellers to sell its professional development product to school districts nationwide.

Overall, the company said it expects more than $50 million in sales this year.

"Technology is coming to the classroom, and teachers need to know how to use it," said Teq chief executive Damian Scarfo. "We help make it easy for teachers to more effectively use technology in the classroom through our Online Professional Development offering."

Over the past year, the company hired 75 employees, some of whom replaced existing workers. The company currently has 142 employees.

"Our challenge is really recruiting," said Chris Hickey, president of Teq.

Teq has sold products to 8,000 schools in New York State, including some in the South Huntington, Levittown and Riverhead school districts.



Correction

Teq has gone from a recent low of 102 employees to 142 workers now. A previous online version of this story misstated the company's increase in employment.