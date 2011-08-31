LI people on the move

BOARDS/

ASSOCIATIONSRichard Vella has been elected to a five-year term as a director of the Firemen's Association of the State of New York. The West Babylon resident has been a member of the West Babylon Fire Department for 41 years and serves as a commissioner of the West Babylon Fire District. He was an operations manager at Otis Spunkmeyer in West Babylon before retiring.

LAW

Jeffrey Murphy of Flushing, Queens, has joined Westerman Ball Ederer & Sharfstein, a commercial law firm, as an associate in the firm's real estate department. He held a similar position at Paul, Hastings, Janofsky & Walker in Manhattan before joining the Uniondale firm.

TECHNOLOGY

Steve Cina has joined A+ Technology Solutions in Bay Shore as director of marketing. The East Meadow resident was a marketing consultant for The Kalos Group, a venture capital and private equity firm in Albany.