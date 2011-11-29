LI people on the move, Nov. 29

INSURANCE

Glenn Skrynecki was promoted from northeast regional sales executive to national distribution executive for special risk at the Fireman's Fund Insurance Co. The Huntington resident has been with the company for 25 years.

REAL ESTATE

Derek Romeo has joined the Mount Sinai office of Coach Realtors as a licensed real estate sales associate. The Miller Place resident was most recently a P&L analyst for Bank of America in Manhattan.

Aric Schachner has joined Sperry Van Ness Commercial Real Estate Advisors, a Holbrook-based commercial real estate brokerage, as administrative director. He was most recently a project coordinator-strategic alliance service at Omnicom Group in Manhattan. He lives in Port Jefferson.

Anthony Russo has joined Sabre Realty Group in Garden City as a vice president. He was most recently a broker with NAI Long Island in Melville and lives in Bellmore.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work-world triumphs by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.