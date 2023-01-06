Schumer: Funding available to turn lab research into firms, jobs

Long Island can speed up the creation of businesses and jobs that are based on inventions from research institutions, such as Brookhaven National Laboratory and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory — and there’s federal money to help achieve that goal, Sen. Chuck Schumer said on Friday.

Speaking to 1,200 business executives and local politicians in Woodbury, Schumer, the majority leader, said ongoing research in clean energy, semiconductors, medicine and physics can lead to “hundreds of jobs on Long Island.”

The Democrat from Brooklyn said recently adopted federal spending bills include funding for more domestic production of computer chips — and there’s an opportunity for the region to play a role.

“Long Island can be a center of chip research and production,” Schumer told the Long Island Association event, citing research being done at BNL and Stony Brook University.

He also said $10 million in federal money has been awarded to the Long Island Network for Clinical and Translational Science, a new collaboration between Stony Brook University and other local institutions, to apply scientific discoveries to patient care.

“The network will help to provide innovative new treatments to benefit more patients throughout the region and create jobs,” Schumer said.

He noted New York State in the past two years has reversed the decades-old phenomenon of sending more tax dollars to Washington than it gets back. “I’m going to keep up this [new] record,” he said.

Separately, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said he supports having a full-scale casino at the Nassau Hub, though he wants non-gambling activity to be the focus of any future project.

“It’s got to be primarily an entertainment center and hospitality business with the casino as an ancillary use there … I think that an entertainment center would be consistent with the Coliseum site,” he said in an interview.

Blakeman, citing the requirements of a state panel that will award three casino licenses in downstate this year, said there must be community support for a casino with traditional card games and electronic gaming to be successful. He said he’s had conversations with casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp. about its interest in the Nassau Hub.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone told Newsday that it was too soon in the casino licensing process for him to take a public stance.