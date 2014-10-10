Long Island hires and promotions: Rubenau appointed to board at LI Center for Business & Professional Women

BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

The Long Island Center for Business & Professional Women has announced two appointments.

Linda Rubenau of East Meadow has been named board of directors executive vice president. She is a tax preparer at Margolin, Winer & Evens in Garden City.

Elaine De Luca Byrnes of Port Jefferson Station has been appointed secretary and chair of membership of the board of directors. She is the chief marketing officer at Markowitz, Fenelon & Bank in Riverhead.

The Melville law firm of Lazer, Aptheker, Rosella & Yedid reports the appointment of two employees to the Federal Bar Association's Eastern District of New York Chapter.

Russell Penzer, a partner at the law firm, was installed as president of the association. He is a resident of Melville.

Giuseppe Franzella, an associate at the law firm, was installed as the association's treasurer. He is a res- ident of Roslyn.