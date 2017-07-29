Long Island hires and promotions: Brandon Rainer, EAC Network

BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Brandon Rainer of Melville, vice president and retail market manager of TD Bank’s Suffolk East region in Melville, has joined the board of directors of the EAC Network in Hempstead.

The Accountant Attorney Networking Group in Melville has elected 11 new officers.

Kathleen E. Suker of Syosset, president, is senior manager at Marcum in Melville and Manhattan.

Steven Kenney of Farmingdale, executive vice president, is senior manager at Berdon in Jericho.

Carol Soman of Syosset, treasurer, is a CPA and the CEO of Dashboard NY in Plainview.

Thomas A. O’Rourke of Garden City, secretary, is a founding partner of the law firm Bodner & O’Rourke in Melville.

Edward Scheine of Dix Hills, vice president, meetings, is managing partner of the Law Offices of Edward R. Scheine in Hauppauge.

Anthony P. Mariani of Ronkonkoma, vice president, membership, is a partner in assurance and tax services at Sheehan & Company in Brightwaters.

Steven S. Krane of Northport, vice president, New York City liaison, is managing partner of the Krane law firm in Woodbury.

Arthur Sanders of Woodbury, vice president, meetings and programs, is a CPA and the comptroller of Omni Funding Corp of America in West Babylon.

Al Erdmann of Bellmore, vice president, New York City liaison, is a partner at Withum Smith & Brown in Manhattan.

John K. Hoffman of Smithtown, vice president, social media and communications, is partner of the CPA firm of Nawrocki Smith in Melville.

Jeff Ettenger of Dix Hills, vice president, membership retention, is a partner at Schwartz Ettenger in Melville.

Carole Alexander of Manhasset, a retired private consultant, has been elected chair of the board of governors of the Veatch Program, which allocates funding to promote social justice change, at the Unitarian Universalist Church at Shelter Rock in Manhasset.

