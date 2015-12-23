Long Island hires and promotions: Sonal Parmar, Law Offices of Russell I. Marnell

EDUCATION

Carisa Burzynski of Farmingdale has been appointed interim principal at Elwood-John H. Glenn High School. She was formerly the school’s assistant principal.



Theresa Napp of Westbury has been appointed director of humanities at Long Beach Public Schools. She was a secondary French and Spanish teacher at Commack High School. FINANCE

Gregg G. Reutter of Manorville has been hired as vice president for investments at Gateway Investments in Garden City. He was a financial adviser at Comprehensive Financial in Great River.

LAW

Sonal Parmar of Garden City Park has joined the Law Offices of Russell I. Marnell in East Meadow as an associate. She was a litigation attorney for McCormack and Mattei in Garden City.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.