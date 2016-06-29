Long Island hires and promotions: Coldwell Banker

REAL ESTATE

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has hired some new agents.

Annette Starala of Amityville has been hired for the Bellmore-Merrick office and also works as a registrar in the Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District.

Amanda Magariello of Lloyd Harbor has been hired for the Dix Hills office and held a similar position at Lucky to Live Here Realty in Cold Spring Harbor.

Denise Mastrangelo of Deer Park has been hired for the Dix Hills office and held a similar position at Coldwell Banker Easton Properties in North Babylon.

Stacey Schwartz of East Hills has been hired for the East Hills office and was in the telecommunications department at Merrill Lynch in Manhattan.

Brian Hoffman of Massapequa Park has been hired for the Massapequa Park office and held a similar position at Douglas Elliman in Massapequa Park.

