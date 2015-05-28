Long Island hires and promotions: Douglas O'Dell, SCO Family of Services

BANKING

Gold Coast Bank in Islandia has a promotion and a new hire.

Michael Scarola of Massapequa Park has been promoted to vice president/operations and information security officer. He had been assistant vice president for operations.

Michael Primiani of Floral Park has been hired as vice president/Bank Secrecy Act compliance officer. He was vice president, BSA officer, security officer and facility manager at Intervest National Bank in Manhattan.

Ana Marie Cazulo of St. Albans has been promoted from forward underwriter to forward underwriting manager at United Northern Mortgage Bankers Ltd. in Levittown.

NONPROFITS

Douglas O'Dell of Sea Cliff has been appointed executive director of SCO Family of Services in Glen Cove. He was previously SCO Family of Services' interim executive director and chief program officer and was based at SCO's Glen Cove office.

