Long Island hires and promotions: Dr. Ashley Burlage, Orthopaedic Institute

HEALTH CARE

Dr. Ashley Burlage of Huntington has joined Northwell Health’s Huntington Hospital team at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute in Huntington. She completed a hand surgery fellowship at NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital in Manhattan.

Dr. Mickel L. Khlat of Lake Grove, director of the hospital program at St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown and chairman of hospital medicine for Catholic Health Services, has been appointed chief medical officer of the center.

LAW

Floyd Howard III of Hempstead has been hired as an associate in the insurance fraud group at Rivkin Radler in Uniondale. He was a law clerk at Edelman, Krasin & Jaye in Woodbury.

EDUCATION

Priscilla Zarate of Deer Park has been appointed ENL and world language K-12 coordinator for the Islip School District. She was executive director of the New York City Department of Education’s Division of English Language Learners and Student Support.

Deer Park School District has hired three assistant principals and named two new administrators.

Sean O’Brien of St. James, assistant principal at Deer Park High School, was a school counselor at Elmont Memorial High School.

Kristen Anisis of Long Beach, assistant principal at Deer Park High School, was an English teacher at Freeport High School.

Heather Levine of Levittown, assistant principal at John Quincy Adams and May Moore elementary schools, was a special-education administrator in the Connetquot Central School District.

Jeanne Kozlowsky of East Setauket, associate principal at Deer Park High School, has been named district administrator for secondary curriculum and instruction.

David DePrima of Babylon, a special-education social studies teacher, has been named administrator of secondary special education.

