Long Island hires and promotions: Dr. Mark Sands, Stony Brook University Hospital

HEALTH CARE

Dr. Mark Sands of Port Jefferson has been hired as chief medical officer at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was enterprise associate chief quality officer at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Ohio.

LAW

David Green of Forest Hills, Queens, has been hired as an associate at Campolo, Middleton & McCormick in Ronkonkoma. He was an associate at Weitz & Luxenberg in Manhattan.

Barbara Lucas of Bellmore has been hired as an associate in workers compensation at Goldberg Segalla in Garden City. She was an associate at Turley, Redmond, Rosasco & Rosasco in Garden City.

EDUCATION

Lee Araoz of East Rockaway has been appointed director of technology and learning analytics in East Rockaway School District. He coordinated instructional technology for Lawrence Public Schools.

NONPROFITS

Larisa Kagan of Levittown has been hired as an accounting specialist at E&I Cooperative Services in Jericho. She was a client fees manager at WellLife Network Inc. in Flushing, Queens.

