Long Island hires and promotions: James Gilroy, Goldberg Segalla

LAW

Goldberg Segalla in Garden City has four promotions.

James Gilroy of Pleasantville has been promoted from special counsel to partner.

Edward K. Kitt of Manhasset has been promoted from special counsel to partner.

Kenneth R. Lange of Bellmore has been promoted from special counsel to partner.

Jeffrey Migdalen, a resident of Malverne, has been promoted from special counsel to partner.

BOARDS

The Commercial Industrial Brokers Society of Long Island in Syosset has announced three new board members.

Joseph A. Lagano II of Massapequa is an associate in the Melville office of Jones Lang LaSalle.

Ted Stratigos of Northport is a principal and managing director at the Melville office of Avison Young.

Bradley J. Diamond of Great Neck is managing director at Lee & Associates BQLI in Great Neck.