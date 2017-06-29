Long Island hires and promotions: Felicia Telep, Friends of Karen

BOARDS

Felicia Telep of Commack, office manager of Medical Arts Radiology in Smithtown and Pure Mammography in Smith Haven Mall, has joined the advisory board of Friends of Karen in Port Jefferson, a nonprofit supporting critically ill children.

EDUCATION

David Casamento of Huntington is a new assistant superintendent for curriculum/instruction in the East Meadow School District. He directed science and technology for the East Williston School District.

Richard Snyder of Blue Point is a new assistant superintendent for finance/operations in the Bayport-Blue Point School District. He had a similar role in the Eastport-South Manor Central School District.

ACCOUNTING

Perlson LLP in North Massapequa has three new hires.

Beth O’Brien of Massapequa, audit manager, was with Povol & Company CPA in Lake Success.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Anthony Artz of Massapequa, staff accountant, was with Marcum LLP in Lake Success.

Steven Monti of Smithtown, junior accountant, is an accounting graduate of Dowling College and pursuing an MBA at Hofstra University in Hempstead.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.