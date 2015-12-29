Long Island hires and promotions: John Sardelis, Partners Health Plan

BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

John Sardelis of Great Neck, professor and associate chairman of health administration at St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue, has been elected to the board of Partners Health Plan, a new demonstration program between the New York State Department of Health, the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Martha Krisel of Rockville Centre, president-elect of the Nassau County Bar Association in Mineola, has become president. She is a municipal consultant at Hunt, Guillot and Associates in Farmingdale.

Dr. Peter Stein of Sands Point has been named president of the New York Society for Surgery of the Hand. He is in private practice at Orthopedic Associates of Manhasset and is an attending surgeon at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn and North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, where he was chief of hand surgery. He also teaches at Hofstra North Shore-LIJ School of Medicine.

LAW

Nicole L. Milone of Baldwin has joined the litigation group at Certilman Balin Adler and Hyman in East Meadow as an associate. She was a litigation associate at Kriss and Feuerstein in Manhattan.

