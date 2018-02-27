Long Island hires and promotions: Jonathan Igoe, American Investment Properties

REAL ESTATE

Jonathan Igoe of East Williston, an intern at American Investment Properties, a commercial real estate firm in Garden City, has been promoted to investment sales associate.

Signature Premier Properties has some new sales agents.

Susanne Mack of Smithtown, hired in East Northport, was with Exit Realty Achieve in Smithtown.

Cathymarie Bennett of Smithtown, hired in East Northport, was with Keller Williams Realty in Garden City.

Georgia M. Gourdoukis of Greenlawn, hired in East Northport, was with Coldwell Banker in Northport.

Amanda Vignone of Malverne, hired in Garden City, was with LG Fairmont in Manhattan.

Dianne Melendez of Medford, hired in Patchogue, was with Big World Realty in Holbrook.

