Long Island hires and promotions: Korg USA, Morgan Walker

INSTRUMENTS

Korg USA Inc., in Melville, which manufactures and sells electronic musical instruments, has announced two new hires.

Morgan Walker of St. James has been named senior marketing, communications and events manager. She was manager of institutional sales and communications at Lacrosse Unlimited headquarters in Hauppauge.

Scott Fiesel of Old Bethpage has been named digital marketing manager. Previously, he was self-employed as a freelance digital marketing consultant.

EDUCATION

Chris Gasiewski of Deer Park has been named executive director of marketing and creative services at St. Joseph's College in Patchogue. He was editor in the office of marketing/creative services at Adelphi University in Garden City.

BOARDS

Donnalynn Darling of Glen Head has been elected to Syosset-based Variety Child Learning Center's executive committee. She is the chair of personal injury and education law at Meyer, Suozzi, English & Klein PC in Garden City.

