Long Island hires and promotions: Keller Williams Realty

REAL ESTATE

Keller Williams Realty in Hauppauge has hired eight agents.

Lancelot Watson of Patchogue was a sales and leasing consultant at Weichert Realtors in Boston.

Yvonne Ujvari of Hauppauge was a manager at Comprehensive Properties LLC in Hauppauge.

William Nilsson of Mount Sinai was a retired police and community affairs officer of the NYPD in Astoria, Queens.

Azeez Smith of Brentwood was an IT technician and network analyst at CompuCom in Manhattan.

Lorane Crawford of Islandia was a sales manager at Elsevier Inc. in Manhattan.

Ashley Miano of Islip was a service administrator at Hilo Materials Handling in Hauppauge.

Toni Ann Calo-Sambucci of Selden was a licensed salesperson at Coldwell Banker Schaefer & Tafuro in Holbrook.

Dominick Sambucci of Selden was a licensed salesperson at Coldwell Banker Schaefer & Tafuro in Holbrook.

Jamie Colonna of Syosset has been hired as a licensed salesperson at Homes By Mara Realty of Syosset. She was an ad sales planner for Scripps Networks Interactive Food Network in Manhattan.

FINANCE

Franklin First Financial Ltd. in Melville has two new hires.

Zachary Gaudioso of Deer Park has been hired as a licensed loan officer. He was a loan officer at Harlequin Capital in Hauppauge.

Salvatore Costa of Ronkonkoma has been hired as a corporate relations manager. He was branch manager at The Money Store in East Meadow.

Michael Miller of Smithtown has been named senior director, wealth management, for mutual fund and separate account sales on Long Island for Principal Global Investors in Manhattan. He was a regional director for Principal Funds of Folsom, California, working from home.

