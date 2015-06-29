Long Island hires and promotions: Leslie Tayne, Nassau/Suffolk Law Services Committee

BOARDS & ASSOCIATIONS

Leslie Tayne of Melville has been elected vice chair of the Nassau-Suffolk Law Services Committee's advisory council. She is a financial attorney at Tayne Law Group PC in Melville.

Beth Polner Abrahams of Oyster Bay has been elected as chairperson of the advisory council for Nassau/Suffolk Law Services Committee. She owns the Polner Abrahams law firm in Garden City.

North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center, a mental health agency in Roslyn Heights, Manhasset and Westbury, has named a new president and a new member of the board of directors.

Nancy Lane of Sands Point was elected president of the board. A member since 1985, she also served as president from 1988 to 1992.

Charles Chan of Upper Brookville was elected to the board of directors. He is the chief executive and chief financial officer of Harvest International, a commercial real estate company in New Hyde Park.

