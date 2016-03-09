Long Island hires and promotions: Realty Connect

REAL ESTATE

Adam Peters of Glen Cove has joined Realty Connect USA in Huntington as a licensed associate broker. He held a similar position at Peter Okun Associates in Huntington.

Joseph De Sane of Southampton has joined Compass in Southampton as senior managing director of sales. He managed Corcoran in Westhampton Beach, North Fork, Shelter Island and Bridgehampton.

Michael Meule of Plainview has joined Douglas Elliman in Merrick as a licensed agent. He held a similar position at Realty Connect in Woodbury.

Evan Mogelefsky of Merrick has joined Douglas Elliman in Merrick as an associate broker. He held a similar position at Realty Connect in Woodbury.

Jodie Lewisohn of Roslyn has been promoted to executive director at eRealty Title Agency Corp., a division of Laffey Fine Homes in Greenvale. She was a sales administrator.Long Island hires and promotions:

