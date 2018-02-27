Long Island hires and promotions: Rita Thakkar, Family & Children’s Association

BOARDS

Rita Thakkar of Mineola, vice president, internal audit, at CA Technologies in Manhattan, has been appointed to the board of trustees of Family & Children’s Association in Mineola.

Dr. Dimitrios Kilimitzoglou of Port Jefferson Station, who owns ESI Healthy Dentistry in Smithtown and teaches at Stony Brook University’s dental school, has been elected president of the Suffolk County Dental Society in Hauppauge.

Ellen Ritz of East Williston, a registered nurse for BOCES and Lawrence Woodmere Academy in Woodmere, has been appointed board president of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Queens/Nassau, in Lake Success.

MANUFACTURING

Jason Provenzano of Massapequa has been hired as CEO and president of Makers Nutrition supplements firm in Hauppauge. He founded and led Nutricap Labs in Farmingdale.

EDUCATION

Jamel S. Johnson of Valley Stream has been named assistant principal of the Nassau BOCES Adult Evening Program in Garden City. He was assistant principal at Richmond Hill (Queens) High School.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.