Long Island hires and promotions: Samuel J. Ferrara, EAC Network

BOARDS

Samuel J. Ferrara of West Islip, executive partner at Abrams, Fensterman in Lake Success, has been appointed to the EAC Network board of directors in Hempstead.

The Long Island Children’s Museum in Garden City has elected two new board trustees.

Steven Dubb of Amagansett and Manhattan, principal of the Beechwood Organization in Jericho

Alison Brennan of Smithtown, executive vice president of First Development Corp. in Hauppauge

BANKING

Signature Bank in Manhattan has two new hires.

Tom Byrne of Huntington, managing group director and head of fund banking, was group head, global fund banking, at Silicon Valley Bank in Manhattan.

Kevin Chiu of Great Neck, relationship manager, was a private client manager at U.S. Trust in Manhattan.

