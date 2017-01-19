Long Island hires and promotions: Signature Premier Properties

REAL ESTATE

Signature Premier Properties has hired three licensed agents.

Debra Attardi of Northport has been hired there. She was with Coldwell Banker in Northport.

Denise Schreiber of Oyster Bay Cove has been hired in Syosset. She was with Laffey Real Estate in East Norwich.

Edward Sullivan of Kings Park has been hired in Smithtown. He was with Century 21 McKnight Realtors in Kings Park.

BOARDS

The Viscardi Center in Albertson has five new board members.

Robert Bilak of Forest Hills, Queens is director of crew relations and compliance programs at JetBlue Airways in Long Island City, Queens.

Janet DeLuca of Uniondale is legal counsel at PSEG Long Island in Uniondale.

John V. Pellitteri of Plainview is a consulting partner at Grassi & Co. in Jericho.

Joseph N. Savasta of Oyster Bay is president and CEO of J.N. Savasta Corp. and CEO of Broadreach Medical Resources Inc., both in Manhattan.

Joseph Willen of Northport is CEO of Advantage Group in Melville.

