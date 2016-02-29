Long Island hires and promotions: Stephen Cirami, Garden City Group

LAW

Stephen Cirami of Syosset has been promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer at Garden City Group in Lake Success. He was senior vice president.

Madison Porzio of Rockaway Park has been hired as an associate in trust and estates at Vishnick McGovern Milizio in Lake Success. She was an associate at Grimaldi & Yeung in Brooklyn.

Adam J. Gottlieb of Massapequa Park has been hired as counsel and chair of trusts and estates, tax and elder law at Campolo, Middleton & McCormick in Ronkonkoma. He was the principal lawyer at Adam J. Gottlieb in Melville and merged with the firm.

Cuomo LLC in Mineola has hired two new associates in commercial litigation and insurance defense.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Christopher Gioia of Albertson was a special professor at Hofstra University’s law school in Uniondale and is an adjunct professor of law there.

Konstantinos Kapatos of Astoria, Queens was an associate at Dalton & Associates in Forest Hills, Queens.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.