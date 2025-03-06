Long Island's only local nonprofit dedicated to investigating housing discrimination said it has lost $1 million in funding over the next three years after the Trump administration terminated its federal contract as part of a nationwide purge of federal spending.

Long Island Housing Services received a letter last week from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development notifying the organization that it will lose its federal funding — effective immediately, said Ian Wilder, executive director of the Bohemia-based nonprofit. He said the organization received no specific information about why the federal agency ended its contract.

"We have to figure out how to fill that hole in our budget to continue with current staff and the level of services we've been providing to Long Islanders," Wilder said.

The nonprofit conducts investigations and provides education and training on fair housing laws for the real estate industry, government officials and the public.

In one recent case , the nonprofit helped a Wyandanch family whose landlord allegedly turned off their heat earlier this winter, leading to criminal charges against the landlord. Last year, LIHS reached an $105,000 settlement with an operator of five Suffolk County apartment complexes accused of racial and disability discrimination.

In a letter delivered to LIHS late Thursday, HUD said it was rescinding the award because the funding no longer carries out the agency's priorities or the goals of the federal Fair Housing Initiatives Program. HUD said it terminated the grant at the direction of President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, an organization headed by Elon Musk that Trump created by executive order on his first day in office.

The agency did respond to questions about the cuts on Wednesday.

In a statement to Newsday, Kassie White, a spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul said the federal fair housing money supports nonprofits that are critical to ensuring New York families can access safe and affordable housing. She noted that Hochul proposed adding $11 million in her budget proposal to boost staffing at the state Division of Human Rights, which enforces discrimination law, and signed a package of laws in 2021 that increased fines and required more anti-bias training for real estate agents.

"Allowing DOGE to take a red pen to vital programs like these will cause real harm to communities statewide," White said.

LIHS is one of dozens of nonprofits around the country that lost federal funding as HUD canceled about half of its 162 fair housing grants.

Private nonprofits handle the majority of housing discrimination complaints in the U.S. They handled three-quarters of the 34,150 complaints filed in 2023, according to the latest data from National Fair Housing Alliance.

The Fair Housing Justice Center, based in Long Island City, lost about one-third of its federal fair housing funding, or $260,000, but did not lose its grant to enforce federal fair housing laws, said Fred Freiberg, co-founder and national field consultant at FHJC. The agency handles complaints in Nassau and Suffolk Counties as well as New York City and five other counties.

"Fair housing, in general, has historically enjoyed bipartisan support," Freiberg said. "This is a departure from that and it does appear this administration is saying this is not a priority for them."

Freiberg noted that fair housing testing, in which secret shoppers attempt to rent an apartment or buy a house, is critical to prove housing discrimination claims that will stand up in court. Newsday conducted such testing in its 2019 Long Island Divided series, which demonstrated widespread separate and unequal treatment of minority homebuyers. Freiberg served as a consultant on Newsday's three-year investigation.

The funding cuts will make it more difficult for fair housing organizations to initiate investigations in response to individuals' complaints, he said.

Long Island Housing Services has served a critical role in providing education for the real estate industry after Newsday's investigation and has upped its enforcement efforts in recent years, said Derek Stein, policy director at Syosset-based civil rights nonprofit ERASE Racism.

"It really threatens to undo the progress over the past few years," Stein said. "If they don't get other grants that could provide that funding, it means that there's going to be cases that aren't going to be prosecuted."

Major cut

Wilder said LIHS will tap into its cash reserves to continue funding its housing programs and does not plan to lay off any of its 12 employees at this time. But the organization will have to reevaluate its financial situation at the end of March if funding is not restored.

LIHS had received a three-year enforcement grant worth $425,000 annual under the federal Fair Housing Initiatives Program. The nonprofit had $1,075,000 remaining on its current award through July 2027, including $225,000 in funding through the end of this program year that ends in July, Wilder said. The grant represents about 20% of the nonprofit’s annual budget.

The federal Fair Housing Act, which LIHS is tasked with enforcing under the grant, prohibits discrimination based on race, color, national origin, sex, religion, familial status and disability.

The termination letter was the first Wilder heard from HUD about any concerns with the organization's work, he said.

The Trump administration is considering cutting half of HUD’s employees, about 4,000 jobs, the Associated Press reported Feb. 21. That could further jeopardize programs across the U.S. focused on disaster recovery, rental assistance, and first-time homebuyer grants, many of which are funded by the federal government but administered by local government. A HUD spokesperson told the AP that the plans were not final.

Wilder said he fears the nonprofit could lose more funding if HUD cuts other housing aid to state, county and town governments, which enter contracts with LIHS to provide services.

“With everything that’s in motion with the federal government, we don’t even know the full impact yet,” he said.

With AP