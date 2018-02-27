LI Marriott adds living ‘green wall’ as part of $10M renovation

Business

The Long Island Marriott in Uniondale, featuring a living "green...

The Long Island Marriott in Uniondale, featuring a living "green wall," seen here on, Feb. 16, 2018. Credit: Barry Sloan

By Victor Ocasiovictor.ocasio@newsday.com

The Long Island Marriott in Uniondale will celebrate the hotel’s recently completed $10 million renovation at a client mixer Wednesday evening.

The renovations include improvements to the hotel’s lobby area, the addition of a new restaurant, Crop & Kettle, and the construction of a living “green wall” in the hotel’s event space.

The 615-room hotel also completed a series of upgrades to its heating and cooling systems totaling another $10 million. Renovation work was done in 2017 and completed earlier this year.

