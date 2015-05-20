Buying in Woodbury

THE SCOOP: Woodbury, a hamlet on Nassau County's North Shore, is just 5 square miles but marked by spacious 1 and 1/2-acre lots and well-kept homes. Most houses in the hamlet, which is described by residents as a quiet, reserved community, consist of Colonials, with some gated developments of Contemporary single-family homes.

In the 1800s, Woodbury was known as Long Island's dairy country, but by 1910 it had become one of the Island's most desirable addresses for well-heeled Manhattanites looking to build palatial summer homes or extravagant year-round estates. When it comes to being a desired address, not much has changed. "The inventory of homes for sale is low, so anything that goes on the market that is priced well sells right away," says MaryAnn Iannello Clara of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.

"It's easy for me to sell homes in Woodbury because I love it here myself," says Clara. And Woodbury, she says, has it all. "I love the parks here, I love the food here, I love the shopping here," she says, referring to Woodbury Commons as a "mini Miracle Mile" of high-end stores and restaurants.

Twelve-year resident Mara Navaretta, owner of Homes by Mara, says she and her family swim at Syosset-Woodbury Community Park in the summer and ice-skate there in the winter. The park also offers a children's play area, picnic area, basketball, handball and shuffleboard courts, baseball fields and a nature trail. There's also the Town of Oyster Bay Golf Course, a public 121-acre facility on Southwoods Road.

Navaretta says home sales in Woodbury remain strong in part because of the school district. Students from Woodbury attend the Syosset Central School District, where Navaretta says it's not just outstanding academics that set the district apart but the students' commitment to charitable giving. The district holds monthly drives to collect books and sporting equipment for less affluent schools on Long Island.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES: 26 units for sale ranging from $425,000 to $1,099,000

SALES PRICE: From May 1, 2014 to May 20, 2015, there were 60 sales with a median price of $935,000, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island data. The low price was $520,000 and the high was $2.45 million. From 2013 to 2014, during the same time period, there were 50 sales. The median price was $989,500 with a low of $274,900 and a high of $2.5 million.

ATTRACTIONS: Syosset-Woodbury Community Park; Oyster Bay Town Golf Course; Woodbuy Commons Shopping Center

OTHER STATS

Town: Oyster Bay

Area: 5 square miles

ZIP code: 11797

Population: 8,907

Median age: 50.7

Median household income: $151,509

Median home value: $1,150,000

LIRR time to NYC: From Syosset station, 44 to 60 minutes

Monthly ticket: $287

School district: Syosset Central School District

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR; *Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

ON MULTIPLE LISTINGS

Number of houses 52

Price range $435,000-$1,899,999

Tax range $8,963-$48,969

RECENTLY SOLD

$570,000

WOODBURY ROAD

This Center Hall Colonial sold for $570,000 after 335 days on the market, with an original asking price of $788,000. The 1966 home features three bedrooms and 2 baths, including a master suite, as well as a formal dining room. The family room has a fireplace and French doors that lead to a deck and landscaped yard. There is an updated kitchen and baths, a two-car garage and hardwood floors throughout. Taxes are $12,069.

$825,000

JOYCE LANE

After 138 days on the market, this renovated farm ranch, with an original asking price of $859,000, sold for $825,000. Built in 1966, the three-bedroom, three-bath home features a new roof, new siding and new pavers in the patio area of the in-ground pool. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and opens into the family room, which features a gas fireplace. Taxes are $18,220.

$1,320,000

THE DRAWBRIDGE

This center hall Colonial on a cul-de-sac has six bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half-baths. Originally listed for $1,375,000, it sold after 31 days on the market. The house was built in 1991 and features a master suite, heated pool with multilevel patio and a full finished basement. Taxes on this home are $38,727.

NOW ON THE MARKET

STARTER

$449,000

This newly renovated home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, hardwood floors, a finished basement, paved patio and a low-maintenance exterior. Taxes are $8,963. Reena Khera, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-921-2262

TRADE-UP

$925,000

This ranch has five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fireplace, a finished basement and an in-ground pool. The home has a new roof and features vaulted ceilings and skylights. Taxes are $17,628. Warren Wendt, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-681-2600

HIGH END

$1,899,99

This five-bedroom Colonial offers five bathrooms, a master and guest suite, granite kitchen, a formal dining room, vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors. Situated on 1.09 acres of property, it has taxes are $30,213. Fran Mazer, Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes & Estates, 516-364-4663