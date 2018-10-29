Melville chamber hosts Business Expo 2018

The Melville Chamber of Commerce Business Expo, an annual networking event, takes place Thursday at the Hilton Long Island/Huntington in Melville.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., includes exhibits, food tastings, live music and raffles.

The Expo “is one of our greatest events for our local business members to showcase their products and services and gain valuable exposure in the community," said Mark J. Catapano, chairman of the board of the Melville Chamber of Commerce. "This year is completely sold out of exhibitor space and we have a tremendous amount of attendees registered."

There is no charge if attendees register in advance at melvillechamber.org. There is a $10 charge at the door the day of the event.