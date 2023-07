Minimum wage on Long Island is currently $15 an hour. Next year it will go up to $16 an hour, then increase by fifty cents in 2025 and 2026. Starting in 2027, the minimum wage in New York will rise each year, based on increases in a consumer price index. What will this mean for Long Island businesses? NewsdayTV’s Steve Langford reports. Credit: Kendall Rodrigue; Dawn McCormick; Anthony Florio