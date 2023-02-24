MLB: The Show game adds eight Black pioneers of the sport

Baseball simulation video game MLB: The Show is adding eight stars from the Negro Leagues to its roster of players. Among them: Jackie Robinson, who played with the Kansas City Monarchs before breaking Major League Baseball’s color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.

Publisher Sony Interactive partnered with the families of the players and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum for the project. The move follows Major League Baseball’s decision to include stats from 3,400 Negro Leaguers as an official part of MLB history. Sony will add more Negro Leaguers in future editions of the game.

MLB: The Show was the 10th bestselling video game of 2022, according to Port Washington data analytics firm NPD Group.

Crowning achievement

Former Apple chief designer Jony Ive has created the official emblem for the May coronation of Britain's King Charles III. Credit: Buckingham Palace

As Apple’s chief designer from 1997 to 2019, Jony Ive was responsible for the stylish look of the iMac, iPhone, iPad and other hardware. But his latest creation is fit for a king. Ive designed the official emblem for the May coronation of King Charles III. Ive says the emblem reflects the king’s “love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world.”

TikTok rocks with Gen Z women

Gen Z has a favorable opinion of TikTok, especially Gen Z women, with 77% of them favoring the app, according to Morning Consult’s annual Favorite Brands survey. Credit: TikTok

Gen Z women love TikTok. Their male counterparts are less enthusiastic. According to Morning Consult’s annual Favorite Brands survey, 77% of Gen Z women have a favorable opinion of TikTok, compared with 58% of Gen Z men. That’s still higher than the entire population, where only 39% have a favorable opinion of TikTok. Overall, the most popular brand with Gen Z adults ages 18-25 was YouTube followed by Google, Netflix and Amazon.

FTC hits GoodRx with $1.5 million fine

The Federal Trade Commission imposed a $1.5 million penalty on prescription drug discount provider GoodRx. Credit: GoodRx

The Federal Trade Commission imposed a $1.5 million penalty on drug provider GoodRx for sharing users’ health data with Facebook, Google and other third parties without their consent. The enforcement is the first under a 2009 law prohibiting trafficking in sensitive health data by businesses not strictly classified as health care providers. GoodRx admitted no wrongdoing and said it settled to avoid the “expense of protracted litigation.” — AP