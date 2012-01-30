Money Fix: saving at the supermarket

It used to be safe to shop at the supermarket. Now you can be subject to sticker shock. Food prices jumped nearly 5 percent in 2011 and are expected to climb 3 percent to 4 percent this year, according to the USDA.

Getting the upper hand at the grocery store is not a matter of merely clipping coupons and buying generics; you need strategy akin to warfare.

Get organized. Make a game plan and a shopping list. Avoid waste. Be realistic about what you need to buy and how many meals you'll cook, says Jessie Price, author of the "EatingWell on a Budget" cookbook.

Forget loyalty. Shop where the deals are: the drugstore, farmers market, mom and pop stores. One-stop shopping at a single supermarket is over.

Bigger doesn't mean better. Economy sizes don't always equal savings. Look at the per- unit cost on the price tags on the shelf and select your size based on the lowest, says Michael Goodman, head of Wealthstream Advisors in Syosset.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Do your homework. Scout the circulars for sales. What's on sale should determine your meals and list. Pay attention. For example, if your store marks down meat on Monday nights because they get new shipments on Wednesday, shop Monday night or early Tuesday.

Leave plastic at home. You may earn rewards points for grocery shopping, but if you overspend, what's the benefit? Allocate an amount of cash to spend and stick to it, advises Jordan Mann, a financial adviser with Prudential Financial in Melville.

And definitely, don't shop hungry.