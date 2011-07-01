New Hyatt hotel opens in Riverhead

After nearly a year of construction and years of planning, the Hyatt Place Long Island/East End, in Riverhead, was scheduled for grand opening Friday night, a fresh face in a downtown that has struggled with business closures.

Richard Coleman, executive vice president of American Resort Management, which is running the facility for the owners at the adjacent Long Island Aquarium and Exhibition Center, said the 100-room facility was taking reservations Friday afternoon. The East Main Street hotel was half booked for Saturday -- its first full day of operation -- Coleman said.

"We've been running the last couple of weeks" to meet the July 1 opening date, he said. "We made our deadline."

The Hyatt Place is the easternmost chain hotel on Long Island, and the only chain hotel in a downtown on the Island, Coleman said. It's near not only the aquarium and exhibition center but also dozens of wineries, farm stands and beaches.

In addition to its 100 guest rooms, the hotel has indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a high-end fitness center, a coffee and wine cafe, a business center and a 120-slip marina.