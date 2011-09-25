Newsday welcomes new business editor

Robert McGough, a former assistant managing editor at Dow Jones Newswires, is joining Newsday as assistant managing editor for business.

At Dow Jones, McGough was responsible for coverage of financial institutions, including banks, hedge funds, securities firms, consumer lenders and insurance companies. The stories produced by his team appeared in The Wall Street Journal and on wsj.com, as well as on the newswire.

In addition, McGough edited the wealth management and personal finance columnists at Dow Jones and was the deputy editor for health and science and a senior special writer on the mutual fund beat covering personal finance, news and features at The Wall Street Journal. He also was a senior editor at Financial World magazine and a staff writer at Forbes after starting his career as a reporter at newspapers in Connecticut.

"In addition to his financial expertise, Bob brings to Newsday a keen eye for innovation and a track record of leadership," said Debby Krenek, editor in chief and executive vice president, digital media. "And as a Long Islander, he is particularly well-equipped to help our readers understand and cope with the complex economic issues facing this region."

McGough, who lives in Oceanside, is a graduate of Rice University.