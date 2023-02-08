Northwell opens primary, specialty care location in Smithtown

Northwell Health has opened a $1.5 million primary and specialty care practice in Smithtown.

The 4,000-square-foot office at 222 Middle Country Road offers internal medicine, rheumatology, gastroenterology, cardiology, surgical oncology and dermatology, Northwell said Tuesday. The third-floor space includes 10 exam rooms.

The new practice will offer “easy access to a range of different services … in the neighborhoods in which our patients live and work,” Dr. Mark Talamini, senior vice president and executive director of Northwell Health Physician Partners, said in a statement. A separate Northwell office in the same building provides care in urology, colon and rectal surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, labs and orthopedics, the New Hyde Park-based health care system said.

Suffolk County is home to a growing number of new medical practices.

The 170,000-square-foot Stony Brook Medicine Advanced Specialty Care at Lake Grove is expected to open this spring, with a multispecialty medical practice and a clinical research area.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

This summer, the 63,000-square-foot Catholic Health Ambulatory & Urgent Care practice in Centereach will offer primary care, women’s health, behavioral health, cardiology, neurosciences and orthopedics treatment.

In addition, NYU Langone Health has been growing its practices in Suffolk as it merges with Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue.

The Manhattan-based health care system last year opened three practices at 100 Hospital Road in Patchogue, offering internal medicine, podiatry, gastroenterology and orthopedics, as well as general, colorectal and urologic surgery and radiation oncology.

Northwell last year opened three new offices in Bay Shore, Setauket and Port Jefferson.