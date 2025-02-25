On the Border restaurants close in Holtsville and Hicksville
On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina has closed its two Long Island restaurants.
The Hicksville and Holtsville locations were no longer listed on the restaurant’s website on Tuesday, and its individual webpages said they were permanently closed.
On The Border has yet to release a statement about the closures and has not responded to a request for comment.
A decline in foot traffic combined with higher menu prices and increased overhead costs have made operating any full-service restaurant more challenging, local restaurant experts have said.
The pandemic exacerbated economic hardships for casual chains. Sales among large national casual chains have been uneven and point to a general trend toward a slowdown.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
