On the Border restaurants close in Holtsville and Hicksville

A menu item from the On the Border Mexican chain in 2015.

A menu item from the On the Border Mexican chain in 2015. Credit: Newsday/Daniel Brennan

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina has closed its two Long Island restaurants.

The Hicksville and Holtsville locations were no longer listed on the restaurant’s website on Tuesday, and its individual webpages said they were permanently closed.

On The Border has yet to release a statement about the closures and has not responded to a request for comment.

A decline in foot traffic combined with higher menu prices and increased overhead costs have made operating any full-service restaurant more challenging, local restaurant experts have said.

The pandemic exacerbated economic hardships for casual chains. Sales among large national casual chains have been uneven and point to a general trend toward a slowdown.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

