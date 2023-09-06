Optimum opens Seaford store, its 12th Long Island location

Cable, internet, home phone and mobile service provider Optimum has opened its 12th store location on Long Island, a new interactive retail outlet in Seaford, the company announced.

The storefront, located at 3524 Merrick Rd., allows customers to pay their bills, sign up for services, buy mobile devices and accessories, and speak with retail associates on site regarding account issues. Optimum, owned by Altice USA and headquartered in Bethpage, has over 150 store and mall kiosk locations throughout the United States, according to its website.

In addition to handling phone and internet service bills and purchases, the storefront also features interactive customer touch screens that allow shoppers to check out different mobile device offerings, specs and prices.

“Optimum is proud to open another retail location on Long Island, underscoring our commitment to providing superior support and service to local residents and businesses in the area,” Morgan Collins, senior vice president of consumer sales at Optimum, said in a statement.

“We are excited to have opened our newest store in Seaford and are looking forward to introducing new and existing customers to Optimum’s products and services through an enhanced retail experience,” Collins said.

The Seaford store joins Optimum’s 11 other storefronts and three mall kiosks. The company has opened three similar stores on Long Island over the last 18 months, an Optimum spokeswoman said.