People on the move, July 19

BOARD AND ASSOCIATION APPOINTMENTS

Mark Meinberg, managing partner at the Syosset accounting firm of Feldman, Meinberg & Co. has been elected president of the Nassau Chapter of the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants. He lives in Plainview.

Cary Kravethas been elected to the board of trustees at Huntington Hospital. The Melville resident is president of Kravet Inc., a fabrics and furniture company.

Charles J. Keeling, safety director at Medford-based Gershow Recycling, has been named president of the Long Island chapter of The American Society of Safety Engineers. He is an Oakdale resident.

Seth Bryant Hemley has been appointed to the board of directors of the Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum. He is a principal at Brandon Associates in Farmingdale and is a resident of Huntington and Sag Harbor.

EDUCATION

Andrew Engel, Nassau County District Court judge, has been elected dean of the new Nassau Academy of Law, the education arm of the Nassau County Bar Association. He is an East Meadow resident.

Francis J. Balducci has been named criminal justice and paralegal studies department chairman at Briarcliffe College in Bethpage. The Baldwin resident had been interim chair of the department.

FINANCE

David Seelenfreund has been named vice president of business development at Hartsko Financial Services in Bayside. The Lawrence resident was vice president for commercial loans at Community National Bank.

James Fagan, Jr. has been named regional sales manager for the tri-state region of BNY Mellon Wealth Management in Manhattan. The Rockville Centre resident was a financial adviser with Alliance Bernstein in Manhattan.

HEALTH CARE

Dr. Paul Zelenetz has been named president of the medical staff at Plainview Hospital, part of the North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System. The Sea Cliff resident specializes in infectious disease and served as secretary-treasurer.

Christine Hodyl has been appointed cancer liaison physician to the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer, representing South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside. The Babylon resident is director of breast health services at the hospital.

Anne Fining has been promoted to director of nursing at San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenport. The Ridge resident had been assistant director of nursing.

LAW

Jillian Delape has joined the law offices of Alan J. Schwartz in Garden City as a legal assistant. The North Bellmore resident is working on her master's degree in criminal justice at Long Island University.

MANUFACTURING

Michael Rubenstein has joined Air Techniques, a Melville dental equipment manufacturer, as chief financial officer. The Manhattan resident was most recently director of financial operations for ISAIA, an Italian menswear clothing company.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work-world triumphs by e-mail to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, by fax to 631-843-2065 or mail submissions to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

