PC sales fall but rebound expected

Demand for personal computers fell 9% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, the eighth straight quarter of decline, according to analysis from Gartner. But Gartner says the PC market is primed for recovery.

Gartner predicts PC sales will rebound in the fourth quarter “as long as holiday sales do not collapse” because businesses and consumers are entering the “next replacement cycle.” PC sales boomed during the pandemic when workers and students upgraded their computers to work and study from home. But as offices and schools reopened, computer sales cratered.

HP was the top U.S. computer seller in the third quarter, with shipments bucking the trend and rising 2.4%. But No. 2 Lenovo fell 12% and No. 3 Apple fell 25.8%.

A NordVPN study found the average privacy policy on the 20 most popular websites contains 6,938 words, which takes about 30 minutes to read. Credit: Newsday

No loss for words

Surfing the web means getting flooded with privacy policy documents, and it may be time well spent reading them — if you have lots of time. A NordVPN study found the average privacy policy on the 20 most popular websites contains 6,938 words, which takes about 30 minutes to read. NordVPN notes the average person visits 96 websites a month, and reading privacy policies on all of them would take 46.6 hours.

Google shifts to passkeys

Google has made passkeys the default way to sign into accounts as it tries to steer users away from the traditional username/password combination. Google says passkeys are faster and more secure than passwords because they use biometric information like a fingerprint, face scan or a PIN unique to your device. If hackers steal your username and password credentials, they can log in from any device.

Apple is planning an end-to-end overhaul of its AirPods lineup, updating the products’ earbud design, the look of the cases and audio quality. Credit: Bloomberg / Gabby Jones

AirPods overhaul planned

Apple is planning an end-to-end overhaul of its AirPods lineup, including a revamped version of the entry-level AirPods and a new Pro model. The company is updating the products’ earbud design, the look of the cases and audio quality. AirPods wireless earbuds were introduced in 2016 and have become one of the hottest consumer technology products, accounting for about 32% of the wireless earbud market. — BLOOMBERG NEWS