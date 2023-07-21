Plasterers union to recruit apprentice, starting Monday

The Northeast District Council of the Operative Plasterers and Cement Masons union on Monday will begin taking applications for one plasterer apprenticeship, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the union office, 1406 Blondell Ave. in the Bronx, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays until Aug. 4 or until 100 forms are distributed, whichever comes first. The form must be completed at the office.

Applicants should be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work and pass a drug test and have reliable transportation.

More information is available by calling 718-357-3750.