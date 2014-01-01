Prego Traditional Italian sauce recalled by Campbell Soup

About 300 cases of 24-ounce Prego Traditional Italian sauce are being recalled by Campbell Soup Co. because of a risk of spoilage.

The food company based in Camden, N.J., said customers who had purchased the product should not eat it, though no illnesses had been reported in connection with the recall.

Campbell said the affected jars could be identified by having a best by date of June 16, 2015 and a four-digit, military time code ranging from CT BJ ZV 0330 through CT BJ ZV 0449.