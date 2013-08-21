411Claims.com Now Licensed in Maryland and Oklahoma

411Claims.com expands coverage into Maryland and Oklahoma, with more states pending.

411Claims.com is now licensed in the states of Maryland and Oklahoma. The seasoned public adjusters at 411Claims.com are already licensed in several East Coast states, representing homeowners to maximize the amount of money they receive in the event of a home emergency. 411Claims.com can now help homeowners in Maryland and Oklahoma during active storm seasons as they are experts in all property-related losses.

Homeowners choose 411Claims.com to help protect them from insurance companies and to insure they receive all the money they are owed when their home is damaged. 411Claims.com offers complete insurance claim processing, a thorough examination of the home, construction/repair and an evaluation of insurance coverage.

411Claims.com can now represent homeowners in Maryland and Oklahoma, both of which have been hit hard by storms in the past year. Maryland was impacted by Hurricane Sandy last October, bringing flooding and storm damage to the eastern shore front, as well as massive snowstorms in the western part of the state. Oklahoma experienced a deadly spring with several powerful tornadoes, including an EF5 tornado that struck Moore, Oklahoma on May 20 and killed 23 people.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In addition, licenses are pending for 411Claims.com in the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia. This will allow 411Claims.com to help even more homeowners during the next active storm season.

Find out more about 411Claims.com or contact a public adjuster by calling 855-411-claims or visiting http://411claims.com.

About the company:

At 411Claims.com, their seasoned public adjusters are ready to represent homeowners before and after emergencies. They are a national company with experts who work to maximize the amount of money homeowners are entitled to receive. They pledge to protect them from insurance companies who want to avoid paying all the money homeowners are owed.

411Claims offers complete insurance claim processing, comprehensive forensic examinations for flood and water damage and hurricane damage, construction/emergency repair, and evaluation of insurance coverage. Homeowners are entitled to the full amount of money that an insurance contract guarantees. Don’t rely on inexperienced adjusters or agents who work for the insurance companies, or otherwise don’t understand the nuances of an insurance contract. Without proper advice, homeowners will likely not receive all the money they deserve.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/8/prweb11045773.htm