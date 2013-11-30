A New Drug Rehab Helpline is Now Available in Tyler

Drug Rehab Tyler has created a new helpline to help provide people with important information on rehab and recovery centers and programs.

People struggle with drug or alcohol addiction every day. Many want to end to end the vicious cycle of substance abuse, but are unsure where to start. To build awareness about the numerous benefits of treatment, Drug Rehab Tyler has created a new helpline. The helpline has become a valuable resource for people in Tyler, TX get information on rehab programs and centers that are available to help them achieve and maintain sobriety.

People can call the helpline at (903) 480-4620 and speak immediately with a highly-trained addiction specialist who is ready to answer any questions or concerns. Addiction is no longer considered just an adult problem. Teenage addicts are often more reluctant to seek help for their substance abuse, which is why they are encouraged to contact the helpline as soon as possible.

Drug Rehab Tyler has also implemented a new website http://www.drugrehab-tylertx.com to provide more information on rehab programs available for the both adults and teens. There are currently treatment options available for teens such as 45-day drug rehab programs. With the help of the new helpline and website, addicts and their families can speak with trained addiction professionals or go online to learn more about drug treatment programs.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

About Drug Rehab Tyler:

Drug Rehab Tyler is a helpline designed to assist addicts get the proper help they need to overcome substance abuse. By calling the toll-free hotline at (903) 480-4620 or visiting their website http://www.drugrehab-tylertx.com, addicts can access information about the latest treatment programs available at rehab facilities.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11380865.htm