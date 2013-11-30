A New Revolutionary Fitness App

Engineered by former professional model & athlete turned celebrity trainer, Joshua Lipsey.

This former professional basketball player and top model-turned-fitness expert has engineered a new way of working out off your phone which he thinks will change the way many of us work out. “Gym Tuck” is a fitness app geared at taking users to their threshold zone by allowing them to bet on “how many” or “how long” they think they can do a “tuck” (Joshua’s way of saying exercise) empowering men and women to achieve their healthiest physiques.

His body has caught the attention of global high profile names such as Kim Kardashian & Will.I.Am, his workouts have caught the attention of Mario Lopez, Cat Deeley, and Kevin Jonas.

Joshua Lipsey, fitness expert and exercise developer has developed a groundbreaking app that will redefine health and weight-loss.

The app will launch with 500+ body weight tucks (exercises) that he has created aimed at giving the user a very lean and symmetrical build. “Gym Tuck” plans on targeting problem zones rather than muscles allowing the user to choose a “procedure” then the ability to bet on their performance. One of the major problems that is evident in fitness these days, whether you are working out with a trainer, by yourself, or in a class is the ability to take your muscles to that elusive “Threshold Zone”,”Gym Tuck’ plans on solving that lingering problem and many more that are evident in fitness today.

”I see some of the fitness apps today that ask me to do 20 pushups but what if I can do 30? Or what if someone can only do 10? I had to create a platform where users can optimize their workouts and get the most out of every repetition.”

“Gym Tuck” focuses on the majority of problem areas most people struggle with such as stomach, love handles, and butt but also has a great dynamic cardio session, and balance section for those who want to sweat or work on secondary fitness components. Each of the 500+ tucks is available for beginner and advanced fitness users and plans on reaching 1000+exercises by phase 2. “One of the greatest things about “Gym Tuck” is the fact that it appeals to all levels of fitness and it is great for people who do not have the time to commit to a workout and those who travel a lot on business. The variety of tucks will also prevent the user from getting bored and hitting the dreaded plateau.” Your “tuck” starts here! Joshua is also the founder of the Core Concepts methodology; he is a fitness expert/celebrity trainer, pre and postnatal specialist, and holistic nutritionist.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/gym-tuck/id738375030?mt=8

