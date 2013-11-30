Accessory from InventHelp Eases Retrieval and Cleaning Around a Vehicle's Center Console (ORD-1815)

Pittsburgh-based InventHelp is attempting to submit the idea, the Side Seat Pocket, to companies for their review.

Two inventors from Sebastian, Fla., know that owners of vehicles with bucket seats have to face the annoyance of having to retrieve items from the floor around center consoles and seats. "Tired of struggling to retrieve dropped objects or clean up fallen crumbs around the center console and seats in our car, we decided that there needed to be a convenient solution to this problem," said one inventor.

They then created a prototype of the Side Seat Pocket, which prevents coins, cell phones, crumbs, etc., from falling to the floor around a vehicle’s seats and center console. This saves the user from having to reach between the console and the seats for retrieval or cleaning, which avoids frustrating hassles. Producible in design variations, it is ideal for use in any vehicle with bucket seats.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 12-ORD-1815, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp/Automotive-Accessory/prweb11374351.htm