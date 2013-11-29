Action Services Plumbing Launches New Website for London Customers

Action Services are a London-based plumbing business and have been established for over 17 years. The services they offer include central heating installations and repairs, boiler cleaning, servicing, gas installations, power flushing, and emergency call outs.

London-based contractors Action Services have launched their new website to cater to their growing customer base in the region. The move comes after identifying a need to display rates more clearly so customers could quickly find out what they would be charged for the work needed in their homes.

Operating in the north, south, east, west and the City of London, Action Services offer a wide range of services to their customers. With the new website, it is now easier to see that the hourly rate is £47 per hour as this is depicted in a static box that is situated on the same section of every page.

With the winter fast approaching, Action Services also wanted to provide a solution for customers looking for emergency call out services, something which occurs more frequently with icy conditions and older boilers. A bright yellow box highlights the emergency contact number which customers can use when they get a leak or burst pipe at any time, as the team are available for call outs 24 hours a day.

Speaking about their updated web presence, company spokesperson Brian Mannion explained: “We really believe our London-based customers will benefit from our new website. Everything is easy to find and all of our services are listed together on one page. People can see that we do everything from boiler repairs to bathroom installations.”

Customers will now also be able to make use of a newly launched blog on the website which has some helpful advice and suggestions when it comes to heating, decorating and further research. This area of the site will develop further, and customers are said to be welcome to suggest ideas for topics to be covered.

Mr Mannion added: “Our blog is just another example of how we want to help our customers further. We understand it can be difficult to find the right services for the right price, but we firmly believe that our fair priced plumbing rates and friendly service set us apart. We always treat our customers and property with respect, and put safety first by working to Gas Safe regulations.”

The new Action Services Plumbing website can now be viewed online at actionservicesplumbing.co.uk.

About the company

Name - Brian Mannion

Company Name - Action Services Plumbing

Email - actionservices(at)ymail(dot)com

Phone Number - 0207 624 9098

Address - 274 Kilburn High Road. London NW6 2BY

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/Action-Services-Plumbing/Emergency-Plumbers-London/prweb11380289.htm