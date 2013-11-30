Advertising.my to Launch Bulk SMS Services With SMS.com.my

Advertising.my is one of the leading agencies that offer all types of media and marketing services in Malaysia. Established more than 15 years ago, Advertising.my started off as an agency that provides online and internet advertising services that cover a complete chain of activities.

Throughout the years, Advertising.my has grown from a service provider in online media planning and campaigns to become the expert in this market segment. Today, Advertising.my offers a broad range of advertising services that encompass traditional media like television and radio to contemporary and modern modes like mobile and digital advertising and out-of-home media as well.

Advertising.my has been constantly improving the services offered and expanding into all types of markets by providing innovative and contemporary options to its partners and clients. The agency is one of the pioneering advocates of digital marketing and branding in using modern communication technologies for advertising campaigns. Among the media used by Advertising.my to work with the clients include the use of SMS (Short Messaging Services) and social media which have been hugely successful.

As part of Advertising.my’s ongoing expansion and service enhancements, the agency is launching the bulk SMS services to corporate clients and advertisers. This is a collaborative effort which will be launched together with SMS.com.my, a leader in the SMS-based market. SMS.com.my offers a full range of SMS services which can be effectively adopted for advertising and promotions.

The collaboration between Advertising.my and SMS.com.my will bring together 2 industry giants from their respective fields. The joint-effort will see both agencies leveraging on their expertise to offer more quality products and services for the market.

Advertising.my will be using SMS.com.my’s platform to offer the corporate bulk SMS service to its clients and partners. Through this arrangement, Advertising.my can now incorporate corporate bulk SMS as part of its offerings and complement its current list of services. This collaboration means that Advertising.my can now provide affordable and practical packages for its partners in order to reach its target market better.

As the leading advertising agency in Malaysia, the offering of bulk SMS services will provide even more products and more choices which could be ideally incorporated into large and medium scale advertising campaigns. Bulk SMS services can now be integrated as part of the digital branding and corporate image exercises of the clients. In doing so, Advertising.my can play a role in conceptualization, designing and planning of the campaign as well as in the booking, execution and operation of events and other related activities.

SMS.com.my on the other hand will provide its expertise by offering the demographic groups for Advertising.my which will then be offered to the advertisers so that they can be more specific in reaching their respective target segments.

SMS.com.my is among the pioneers that used SMS as a marketing option, encouraging the use of this technology as a media for advertising in Malaysia. From the start, SMS.com.my has been advocating the use of SMS and other messaging platforms as the bridge between brand owners and their customers. Since then, SMS.com.my has grown to become the leading agency that offers all types of mobile messaging services used by corporations, business owners, retailers and many others.

By leveraging on this technology and its features by SMS.com.my, Advertising.my will now be able to provide more value-added services to its clients and partners who would like to utilize the mobile network platform to better reach their customers and potential clients. This option will surely put the advertisers on the forefront of the competition by being more prominent and active in the modern technology market.

Apart from that, bulk corporate SMS is an option that can be considered as a way to better communicate with their respective groups as they can choose between the 1-way or 2-way SMS options and many other features that come with varying benefits and exposure.

This means that there can be SMS that are used mainly for information dissemination where the message is sent and not requiring any reply while 2-way SMS can be used using shortcodes for customers to reply or send their feedback, an ideal marketing tool for large campaigns. By using a shortcode which is usually 6 digits long, customers can easily recall the number and hence encourage more participation and 2-way communication.

