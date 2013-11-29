AIMS 360 Apparel ERP Software - AIMS360 ShowRoom Kiosk

AIMS 360 launches new AIMS360 ShowRoom Kiosk to promote their native iPad order taking app.

AIMS 360, the industry's leading apparel ERP software announced that they will be showcasing their native iPad and windows based order taking app in kiosks throughout the Los Angeles Fashion District. Known as AIMS RemoteLink, AIMS will be branding their kiosks as AIMS360 ShowRoom to better target showrooms and sales reps.

AIMS placed their first kiosk inside L'EXPRESS PRESTO inside the California Market Center, and within minutes attracted many people and inquiries to get this app for their business. "We want actual showroom and trade show sales reps to interact with the kiosk and see how stylish and easy it is to use our tool," says Shahrooz Kohan, COO of AIMS360.

This unique order taking application is ideal for sales reps that are taking orders at trade shows, in their showrooms, or any off site location and without any internet connection. "Our B2B fashion commerce solution allows sales reps to take and email/print orders, view lookbooks, send linesheets, view commission reports, swipe credit cards, and much more to assure a quicker sale. For a full experience from sales to manufacturing, our tool integrates directly with the AIMS360 ERP system, allowing for full inventory management, production, viewing OTS (open to sell), and eliminates any dual entry or manual file transfers," says Chris Walia, Director of Business Development and Marketing at AIMS360.

To interact with this native order taking app, visit L'EXPRESS PRESTO, pick up your favorite coffee, tea, or snack, and check out the AIMS360 ShowRoom (RemoteLink) kiosk. Make sure to let them know that AIMS sent you!

For more information about AIMS360 ShowRoom or the AIMS 360 apparel ERP software, please contact AIMS:

310-361-5710 | info(at)aims360(dot)com | http://www.aims360.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/11/prweb11377400.htm