Anthony & Sylvan Pools President Howard P. Wertman to Retire

Wertman will retire at the end of 2013, but will continue to provide guidance to the company as an elected member of its board.

Anthony & Sylvan Pools, America’s premier in-ground swimming pool and spa builder for nearly 70 years, announced today that its longtime President, Howard P. Wertman, has decided to retire from Anthony & Sylvan Pools at the end of 2013. Additionally, Anthony & Sylvan’s Board of Directors announced that – effective with his retirement – Wertman has been elected to its board. The company has no current plans to replace Wertman at this time.

“Howard’s contributions have been invaluable over the years, and his knowledge of the business is unmatched by any in the industry. During his 40-plus year career, Howard has become one of the most respected and knowledgeable people in our business and is a true legend within the industry,” commented Stuart D. Neidus, chairman and chief executive officer. “While he will no longer be involved with the day-to-day activities of the business, we are thrilled to have his continued guidance and input at the board level, which will be extremely important in helping chart the company’s future course.”

Wertman began his career within the pool industry in 1973 with Anthony Industries and quickly climbed the corporate ladder, becoming general manager of the New York Division in 1977. In 1979, Wertman joined Sylvan Pools as general manager of the Philadelphia Division, and in 1986, he relocated to Atlanta to launch both the Atlanta and Charlotte Divisions. While in Atlanta, Wertman started Quality Pool Tile, which grew over the years into what is today National Pool Tile, owned by PoolCorp. In 1995, he relocated back to Doylestown when he was appointed President of Sylvan Pools. Under his leadership and guidance, Wertman led the successful merger of Anthony Pools and Sylvan Pools in 1996 to form Anthony & Sylvan Pools.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mr. Neidus concluded by saying, “I for one am eternally grateful for all Howard has done for Anthony & Sylvan, as well as for me personally. Howard has achieved the well deserved privilege of retiring after many very successful years of dedicated service, and we are very proud and happy for him. Anthony & Sylvan would not be the great company it is today without Howard’s commitment, passion and leadership, and for being such a great friend and colleague to all of us at Anthony & Sylvan.”

About Anthony & Sylvan Pools

Since its founding in 1946, Anthony & Sylvan Pools has built more than 370,000 pools, making it the largest and most trusted pool builder in the U.S. Anthony & Sylvan operates in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Nevada, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, North and South Carolina, Texas, West Virginia and Virginia. Throughout its nearly 70-year history, Anthony & Sylvan has been committed to customer satisfaction and provides a team of highly trained professional designers and craftsman to see every backyard transformation through – from start to finish. The company boasts A+ ratings with the Better Business Bureau and an outstanding rating on consumeraffairs.com, and is a member of the Association of Pool & Spa Professionals. In addition to building pools, the company specializes in a number of pool-related products and services, including pool renovation and modernization, supplies, parts and equipment, as well as other backyard needs via its Backyard Products division. For more information, please visit: http://www.anthonysylvan.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/11/prweb11285378.htm