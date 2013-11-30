AppMakr Names La Warida Radio as Mobile App Of The Week for November 24th - 30th

The recently published La Warida Radio mobile app stands out amongst the thousands of iPhone apps, Android apps and HTML5 mobile websites created with the AppMakr’s app builder.

AppMakr, a leading DIY mobile app builder, today announced that the La Warida Radio is the company’s “App Of The Week” for November 24th - 30th.

Each week, AppMakr features one app from the thousands published using our app building tool, called The Machine. This app was selected because it demonstrates the quality of content, design and relevancy that mobile apps can bring to groups trying to make a difference in their community.

With more than 1 billion smartphones now active in the world, 84% of those users are spending at least 1 hr each day on their smartphones, the base on potential mobile users for the La Warida Radio is massive and growing quickly by the day. It was this potential that motivated AppMakr to create an easy drag-and-drop app builder platform that enables anyone to create an app like the La Warida Radio for free and without the knowledge of coding.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The La Warida Radio and thousands of small to large businesses, schools, blogs, sports teams and community groups have selected the AppMakr DIY app maker platform to create and launch their mobile app for Android, iPhone and over 5,000 different models of HTML5 compatible smartphones.

La Warida Chat Radio provides great music and community for their listeners to interact through their website.

Their app has a clean and organized look, further providing links on their social media sites in order to become more accessible to their listeners. These links include Facebook, where they can build a closer relationship with their listeners, and YouTube where users can access and watch their latest video uploads.

Aside from that, there’s the Contact link, Live Chat feature, Weather conditions, and the Map where users can view directions and other nearby locations in Tulancingo, Hidalgo. Most importantly, users can find out about their content, photo galleries, news and other information through their full site.

To create your own mobile app, and have a chance at being named App Of The Week, go to http://www.appmakr.com/ and get started today.

About AppMakr

AppMakr, an organisation now part of Infinite Monkeys is a do-it-yourself app creation platform that lets anyone make your own Native iPhone apps, Android apps and HTML5 mobile websites —with no coding required With four pricing options (free, $1/month, $9/month, $99/one time fee). AppMakr provides a range of affordable marketing solution to all small businesses, schools, community groups and individuals alike according to their needs.

By servicing the long-tail of niche interests with free and low-cost apps, AppMakr has become the largest DIY publisher of mobile apps in the world.

To learn more about how AppMakr is transforming the Mobile App Economy, please visit http://www.appmakr.com and follow https://www.facebook.com/AppMakr on Facebook as well as https://twitter.com/AppMakr on Twitter

About La Warida Radio

La Warida Chat Radio is a radio station based in Tulancingo, Hidalgo, Mexico. They provide great music to their listeners and also let them meet new friends and share customs and traditions through the chat feature on their website.

To download the La Warida Radio app for your mobile phone, go to: http://fanapp.mobi/la_warida_radio.

To learn more about La Warida Radio please visit: http://www.lawaridachatradio.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/11/prweb11378947.htm