Appnovation Technologies Reaches Benchmark Employment Goal Worldwide

Appnovation Technologies is thrilled to announce that the company has reached staffing levels of over one hundred full-time employees worldwide. With offices in Vancouver, BC, Atlanta, GA and London, UK, Appnovation continues to show both stable and substantial growth year over year since its inception in 2007.

“It is with great pride and appreciation that I acknowledge this significant achievement in our firm’s global development,” says CEO, Arnold Leung. “I know we would never have gotten this far if it weren’t for the excellent team we’ve built and our continuing aggressive efforts to grow it.”

In September of this year, Appnovation announced a major worldwide hiring push with the intention of increasing its workforce by roughly fifty percent across all major departments. The company is rapidly approaching that target with new employees joining its team globally on an almost weekly basis.

“We are extremely proud of all our talented team members who believe in our vision and have come on board to help us reach this milestone. It is with their imagination, innovation and dedication that we continue to deliver amazing open source projects around the world and attract other likeminded and growth oriented talent.” says VP of Talent and Culture, Warren Wong.

Establishing its head office in Vancouver in 2007, Appnovation expanded into the United States in January of 2012 and the United Kingdom the following October. Clients of note over the years have included NBC Universal, Hearst Magazine, Kobo, Samsung and the World Trade Organization. The company is currently planning on opening an office in Montreal, QC in early 2014. All current opportunities can be found at http://www.appnovation.com/careers.

